Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has cast his vote at Ward 4, Polling Unit 19 in Oredo Local Government Area.
Mr Obaseki, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), cast his vote amid tight security.
The rain fell heavily when the governor arrived at the polling unit.
Observers present at the polling unit said voters began casting their votes at about 8:15 a.m. before the rain started.
Some voters still stood in the queue to vote despite the rain, with some holding umbrellas.
Oshiomhole casts vote, speaks on girl-child education
Adams Oshiomhole, a senator representing Edo North District, cast his vote at Ward 10, Polling Unit 001 at Estako West Local Government Area of the state.
After casting his vote, Mr Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo, urged Nigerian politicians to prioritise girl-child education.
He said he was impressed with the turnout of women in Saturday’s election, adding that about 70 per cent of the voters were women.
The senator said some women are qualified for political positions in the state.
“We have women who have what is still required of any politician who wants to survive to win an election, not necessarily out of favour, not out of pity.
“In the latest arbitrage of political activism, we will have to reflect this number. Fifty-fifty at least, or even 60-40,” Mr Oshiomhole said.
