Some market women and traders in Ilorin, Kwara State’s capital, went about their usual business activities on Saturday as the local government elections were held across the state’s 16 local government areas.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that residents were going about their daily activities while the election process unfolded in parts of the Ilorin metropolis.
One of the market women, Iyabo Alata, told NAN that she prioritised her business over voting.
“This is the only way to put food on my table, not voting,” she said.
Aishat Usman, another trader, shared similar sentiments.
“We’ve been voting since birth, yet to see any impact. My business is my pride; I don’t care about the election.”
NAN reports that major markets like Ipata and Maraba witnessed business as usual in spite of the ongoing election.
Ismail Seriki, a leader in Gambari, stressed the importance of local government elections, noting that council leaders are closest to the people.
NAN also reports that as of 9:30 a.m., voters awaited the arrival of KWASIEC officials and election materials.
(NAN)
