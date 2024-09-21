Olumide Akpata, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the Edo governorship election, has cast his vote in Oredo Ward 6, Polling Unit 11.
Mr Akpata commended the voting process.
Speaking to journalists after voting at about 10:30 a.m., Mr Akpata said, “I voted according to the voting process and everything went well.
“I want to hope that this is the experience of every Edo voter. I cannot make assumptions standing here.
“I am going to wait for feedback from around the different units and 192 wards in the state.
“We are hopeful that this will be the experience of every Edo voter”.
Mr Akpata urged INEC to protect the rights of all the candidates in the election. “Nobody should be given any undue advantage,” he said.
“All party agents should be allowed into the collation centres, so that we can all witness the process.
“Edo election is an off-cycle election so INEC should have the luxury of deploying its resources to show the world that they can do it well.
“The playing field should be totally levelled to allow the best man or woman to win. I am hearing some concerning feedback from around the state, but I cannot make any statement until I verify the source of my information.
“We have crossed one hurdle: I have voted, and my supporters should be allowed to vote, he said”.
Mr Akpata added that the deployment of tight security personnel was good, but he, however, expressed concerns if the security were for the voters or certain individuals.
