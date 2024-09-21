The presidency has circulated the letter below, said to have been written by President Bola Tinubu to his wife, Remi, on the occasion of her 64th birthday today, 21 September, 2024.

Read the full letter below as shared with PREMIUM TIMES by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

PRESIDENT TINUBU PENS HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO FIRST LADY ON HER BIRTHDAY

My Dearest Oluremi,

On this beautiful day, as we celebrate your 64th birthday, my heart is full of gratitude and love for the incredible woman you are. Since we began this journey together, you have been my rock, confidante, greatest supporter, and the love of my life. Every step of the way, you have shown unwavering strength, grace, and love to me, our family, and our beloved nation, Nigeria.

You are the heart of our home, the light guiding me through the most challenging days, and the embodiment of kindness and wisdom. Your compassion, generosity, and dedication inspire millions of Nigerians and me, especially our young women, who look up to you as their First Lady.

On your special day, I want to take a moment to tell you how truly blessed I feel to walk this path beside you. Your love sustains me, wisdom guides me, and strength lifts me. I could not ask for a better partner to share the triumphs and trials of life.

As you turn 64, I wish you nothing but boundless joy, peace, and happiness. May this year unfold with blessings, laughter, and cherished moments you so richly deserve. I look forward to all the moments we will create together in the years to come.

With all my love and appreciation, now and always,

Yours Bola

