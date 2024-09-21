At 10:00 a.m., voting has yet to commence at the polling unit where the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asuerinme Ighodalo, is expected to cast his vote.

The polling unit is situated at Ewohimi in Esan South-East Local Government Area of the state.

Scores of voters have already arrived at the polling unit, but officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have yet to arrive to start the process, which is scheduled for 8.30 a.m.

The voters defied heavy rainfall, waiting for the commencement of the exercise. They are, however, not satisfied with the delay.

Christopher Adogie, one of the electorates at the polling unit, who spoke with Arise News, expressed anger with the delay.

“We will not take this. It’s not even necessary at all. We don’t like it. Because the way they are taking us, we don’t like it. We have been here since seven o’clock. They are not bringing anything, they’re not bringing paper, nothing, nothing.

“It’s only security that is tight here, and the media, they are here. Since we are here, and as this is happening, it’s almost 10 o’clock and nothing is happening.”

Mr Adogie said he was accompanied to the polling unit by his mother.

“You can see my mother, everybody has been here, even the old. So, we would not accept such.We just want to calm down, because we want the peace of Nigeria. That’s why we are here.” he said.

“My old president, everybody should hear my cry, all my Nigerian brothers. All over the world, you should hear my cry, both America and Austria, everybody should hear my cry.”

At 10.30 a.m. Mr Ighodalo was seen voting at the polling unit shortly after the arrival of the INEC officials.

