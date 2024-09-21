The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives have been deployed to all Local Government Areas in Edo State to combat voter inducement in Saturday’s governorship election.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, in a statement, quoted Ola Olukoyede, the commission’s chairperson, as saying that the commission was committed to achieving electoral integrity across the country.

Mr Olukoyede said that the anti-graft body would ensure that voters are shielded from every form of financial inducement while exercising their franchise.

“Our operatives have been deployed to monitor the conduct of the election.

“We are committed to the attainment of electoral integrity by ensuring that voters cast their votes democratically without any form of financial inducement.

“Vote buying is a financial crime, and the EFCC won’t allow it anywhere,” he said.

According to the EFCC chairperson, the commission has always been involved in monitoring every electoral process across the country in line with its mandate of tackling all forms of economic and financial crimes.

(NAN)

