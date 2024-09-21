Traders at the new Benin market on Saturday defied the police restriction of movement order to engage in brisk business on the day of the Edo governorship election.
At 7 a.m., the traders had set their makeshift stalls, selling goods along the main thoroughfare despite official warnings to maintain order for the electoral process.
The marketplace in Benin was bustling with activity as residents stopped for last-minute purchases despite the police presence along the roads to the market, which is aimed at enforcing movement restrictions.
Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Grace Omonuwa said she was in the market to make money for her daily feeds.
|
“Elections may be important, but so is our livelihood,” said Mrs Omonuwa, a vegetable vendor.
Similarly, Ngozi Eze said she was in the market to pick up some items before going to the poll.
“I need to buy some food before I go vote,” she said while navigating the busy market.
READ ALSO: Edo Decides: Security personnel mount roadblocks in Benin
The police said during a news briefing on Friday that movement would be restricted in the state from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999