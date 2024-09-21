Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and election materials have yet to arrive at Idrion Vocational Centre, a voting centre at Okaegben, Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo.
Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Edo governorship election, is expected to vote at Okaegben Ward 1, polling unit 3, located at a vocational centre in Ewohimi, Edo Central Senatorial District.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the centre at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, observed that voters gathered in clusters waiting for the arrival of INEC officials and materials.
NAN also reports that security personnel were also at the centre, waiting for INEC officials amid heavy rainfall.
|
The rain, which started at 6:30 a.m., had not subsided by the time this report was filed.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999