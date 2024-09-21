Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and election materials have yet to arrive at Idrion Vocational Centre, a voting centre at Okaegben, Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo.

Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Edo governorship election, is expected to vote at Okaegben Ward 1, polling unit 3, located at a vocational centre in Ewohimi, Edo Central Senatorial District.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the centre at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, observed that voters gathered in clusters waiting for the arrival of INEC officials and materials.

NAN also reports that security personnel were also at the centre, waiting for INEC officials amid heavy rainfall.

The rain, which started at 6:30 a.m., had not subsided by the time this report was filed.

