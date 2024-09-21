Security personnel were seen mounting roadblocks on roads in Benin as early as 6:00 a.m., ahead of the Edo governorship election, set to begin at 8:00 a.m.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security personnel began stopping and searching vehicles at the roadblocks in the wee hours of the day and asking the occupants questions to ensure security during the election.
However, some commercial bus drivers who wanted to do quick business avoided the roadblocks and evaded questioning by security officials.
Military personnel were seen at the popular Ring Road, particularly at the Sapele Road, Forestry Junction, and Sapele Road axes, with an armoured tank stationed at the city centre.
|
There was also a heavy presence of security personnel at Okida Road, Ekewaun Road, and the INEC office at Ikpoba Hill.
NAN also observed roadblocks at the Agbado Market area and the Ring Road section of Akpakpava and Sapele roads.
Few vehicles were on the road, while people, likely voters, were walking along the roads.
