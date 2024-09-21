More partners are lining up for the eighth annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Delta State and Lagos State, as well as the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and T-Pumpy Concept Limited, coming strongly behind the forthcoming event holding in the Kogi State capital, Lokoja.

The 2024 Conference Planning Committee, chairman, Danlami Nmodu, confirmed this in a press statement by GOCOP’s Publicity Secretary, Remmy Nweke, recalling that the likes of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Emadeb Group and Dangote Group had earlier joined the train of partners for the event slated for Thursday, October 3, 2024, at the Reverton Hotel, GRA Lokoja, Kogi State.

Other partners, Mr Nmodu noted, include the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Setraco Nigeria Limited, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Access Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Fidelity Bank Plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (STI), Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to name but a few.

According to him, the eighth conference would focus on the theme: “Nigeria: Tackling Insecurity, Power Deficit, and Transitioning to Digital Economy” on Thursday, October 3, 2024 from 10am, with the former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, giving the keynote.

The high point of this 2024 conference, Mr Nmodu said, would be the business luncheon with GOCOP partners on Wednesday, 2 October, at the same venue, whereas the main conference, which is open for interested public would hold on Thursday, October 3.

Mr Nmodu said the conference would be chaired by Nigeria’s former ambassador to Spain, Yusuf Mamman, accompanied by the former Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Yusuf Buratai and the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Aminu Maida as guest speakers, just as the Professor of Political Science at the Federal University Lokoja, Rotimi Ajayi, and an edutainment communicator and veteran broadcaster, Debrah M. Ogazuma would make up the panelists.

Mr Nmodu recalled with excitement that GOCOP conference 2023 was chaired by the JAMB Registrar and Chief Executive, Ishaq Olarenwaju Oloyede, while the first Nigerian Professor of Capital Market, Uchenna Joseph Uwaleke was the keynote speaker.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Preceding speakers at the GOCOP annual conferences consist of Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto who in 2019 delivered lecture on “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward.”

In 2021, Boss Mustapha, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, keynoted the conference and spoke on: “Post Covid-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria.”

Mahmood Yakubu, a professor and chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, delivered the keynote at the 2022 edition themed “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome.”

GOCOP was established to ensure that online publishers uphold the tenets of journalism.

For more information:

Remmy Nweke

Publicity Secretary, GOCOP

08051000475

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

