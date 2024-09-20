The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has seized pirated books worth over N5.7 million from schools in Enugu State.

Speaking during the operation, the Director, NCC, Enugu Office, Ngozi Okeke, said the exercise was part of the commission’s move to end piracy in the state.

She listed some of the books confiscated to include Ugo.C. Ugo – English and Mathematics series, New School Physics and Chemistry for Secondary Schools by Africana First Publishing Company and many others.

Mrs Okeke said that the books from different publishing companies were stocked in the bookstores of different schools for distribution to the students.

“We took the opportunity of the book season when the activities of the pirates are high to monitor, inspect and carry out anti-piracy operations on some of the schools who engage in patronising pirates.

“The value of the confiscated pirated books is N5.7 million.

“What we have done is part of the commission’s mandate to protect and promote the rights of authors and other genuine investors in the copyright book industries.

“It is our duty to ensure that authors get rewards for their creative endeavour,” Mrs Okeke said.

The director said that under the watch of its Director General, Dr John Asein, the commission had zero tolerance for piracy and infringement of copyright laws.

She added that the commission was committed to ensuring that activities of pirates were reduced considerably in Enugu State and its environs.

Mrs Okeke further urged the public to support the commission with credible information that could enable them tackle the menace of piracy in the state.

(NAN)

