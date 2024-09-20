Governor Hyacinth Alia says relative peace in Benue State has enabled farmers to return to farms previously abandoned due to farmers/herders clashes.

He made this statement on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents after meeting President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Alia visited the president to update him on Benue’s state of affairs, highlighting the high levels of peace during the current farming season.

“Since 1999, our people have paid less attention to farming, but since last year, particularly this season, they have returned to the farms. We need to produce more and fill our basket to capacity.”

He said Benue has made significant security strides, with minor skirmishes persisting in two to three local government areas.

Mr Alia emphasised the need for attention in these areas to eradicate all skirmishes.

Regarding the federal government’s flood warning, Mr Alia said his administration had implemented measures to prevent flooding.

“We are prepared to tackle flooding, having carried out adequate sensitisation for riverbank residents.

“We seek the Federal Government’s assistance to dredge the River Benue.

According to the governor, the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is equipped to handle flood-related challenges.

“We are prepared, not just waiting. We have SEMA, an emergency management team, and they are armed to respond.”

The governor lamented that despite warnings, some residents refused to evacuate flood-prone areas.

“However, the government will persist in appealing to them, simultaneously highlighting the risks associated with staying in these vulnerable locations,” he said.

(NAN)

