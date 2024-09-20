The police have detained a man, Yunus Isa, for the alleged murder of his business partner, Lawan Adamu.
The police spokesperson in the state, Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu on Thursday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Adamu’s body was found on 15 September with a deep throat cut and stab wounds in the Nayinawa area of Damaturu.
Mr Abdulkarim said credible intelligence led to the arrest of Mr Isa at Shago Tara near Nayinawa.
“Investigation revealed that Lawan Adamu was his employer and business partner in the engine oil trade.
“He (the suspect) borrowed N500,000 from Adamu last year with a profit-sharing agreement.
“However, when he failed to meet the agreement terms, the deceased demanded repayment.
“Isa callously murdered Adamu to avoid repaying the debt, killing him in cold blood,” he said.
The police spokesperson said the swift resolution of the case demonstrated the police’s commitment to ensuring justice and public safety.
He said the suspect would soon be charged in court. (NAN)
