UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Bamako, Mali, his spokesman said.

“The secretary-general strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Bamako, Mali, on Sept. 17,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, in a statement.

The statement said Mr Guterres extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the transitional government and the people of Mali.

He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured, including one UN guard unit member.

The UN chief called on the Malian transitional government to ensure that those responsible for this despicable attack are held to account, the statement added.

A gendarmerie complex in Bamako, the capital of Mali, was attacked on Tuesday, and the situation was under control, according to the Malian Ministry of Security and Civil Protection.

The ministry did not disclose the number of casualties, but media reports said more than 70 people were killed and over 200 others were wounded.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

(Xinhua/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

