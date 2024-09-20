UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Bamako, Mali, his spokesman said.
“The secretary-general strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Bamako, Mali, on Sept. 17,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, in a statement.
The statement said Mr Guterres extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the transitional government and the people of Mali.
He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured, including one UN guard unit member.
|
The UN chief called on the Malian transitional government to ensure that those responsible for this despicable attack are held to account, the statement added.
A gendarmerie complex in Bamako, the capital of Mali, was attacked on Tuesday, and the situation was under control, according to the Malian Ministry of Security and Civil Protection.
The ministry did not disclose the number of casualties, but media reports said more than 70 people were killed and over 200 others were wounded.
(Xinhua/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999