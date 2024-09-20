Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has asked the National Agency for Great Green Wall (NAGGW) for help fighting flooding and other environmental challenges facing the state.

Mr Zulum made the plea in Maiduguri on Thursday while receiving a delegation of NAGGW on a sympathy visit over the Alau Dam flood disaster that hit the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the flood on 10 September led to the death of many people and the destruction of property worth billions of naira.

Mr Zulum appreciated the agency’s active support, especially its recent launch of a three-million-tree planting campaign in Borno.

He explained that his administration had also set up a green wall agency as part of its commitment to protecting the environment.

The governor lauded the delegation, which brought food and other items for the flood victims, and assured them that the support would be used wisely.

Earlier, the delegation leader, Habiba Ibrahim, the agency’s director of operations, commiserated with the government and people of Borno over the flood incident.

She said the agency, as a stakeholder in tackling ecological challenges, would collaborate with the state government in taking measures to mitigate flooding and other challenges.

She announced the donation of 80 bags of rice, 60 cartons of macaroni/spaghetti, 60 cartons of vegetable oil, 60 stoves, 600 buckets, 180 mats and 60 pots.

(NAN)

