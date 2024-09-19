The Senate, Nigeria’s highest legislative chamber, will amend the constitution to ensure the implementation of the local government autonomy.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, stated this on Thursday when he received some defectors to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.
The Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted Mr Akpabio in a statement as saying that the upper chamber will ensure total autonomy of the local governance across the country.
“I thank President Bola Tinubu, for looking for a way to bring the all needed autonomy to the local governments through the intervention of the Supreme Court. The Senate, under my leadership, will tinker with the constitution to ensure that the judgment is fully implemented without any loopholes for manipulation by the practitioners,” Mr Akpabio said.
The Constitution Review Committee of the 10th Senate chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, pledged to conclude the exercise in 2026.
In July, a bill seeking to establish a Local Government Independent Electoral Commission passed its first reading at the Senate.
The bill seeks to establish a National Independent Local Government Electoral Commission (NILGEC) responsible for conducting elections to the office of the Local Government Chairman and Councillors, and any other matter thereof to do with local government as a third tier of government.
Earlier, the Supreme Court affirmed the financial autonomy of Nigeria’s 774 local governments.
Why I joined APC
The Senate President also revealed that he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he served under as a two-term governor of the state, because he wanted the state to have influence at the federal level.
“The only thing that is permanent in life is change. Before my coming into the APC, the party never won even a councillorship seat in the state and I came into the party in 2018, the then leaders of the party saw me as an enemy.
“During the 2019 elections, the APC worked against the APC. We had the best chance to have won the governorship and other elections in the state, but the then leaders refused to see it from that angle.
” I joined the APC so that we would be linked to the centre and I thank God today that that dream finally came to pass in 2023. I am today the President of the Senate, through the grace of God Almighty, the support of President Bola Tinubu and my distinguished colleagues who elected me,” he said.a
He encouraged the defectors to support the APC leadership.
“God knew that I meant well for our people, so he elevated me to the position of the President of the Senate. When you raise people, your hands remain up and when you bring people down, your hands will also be down. So follow person wey know road.
“On behalf of the party leadership, I welcome you back. I am happy that you have all returned to the party where you belonged. Now that you are back, May God bless you and grant the progressive desires of your hearts,” Mr Akpabio said.
