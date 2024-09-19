Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc has announced the appointment of two seasoned professionals to the boards of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (Holdco) and Sterling Bank Ltd.

The company announced this in a disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, dated 18 September and signed by the company secretary, Temitayo Adegoke.

It revealed the addition of Ashutosh Kumar as a non-executive director and Olayinka David-West as an independent non-executive director.

Mr Kumar, with over 23 years of banking experience, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc.

According to the statement, “Mr Kumar is a seasoned banker with over twenty-three (23) years of experience. He joined the State Bank of India (SBI) in 2021 and has served in different capacities and areas, including international banking, forex and derivatives, risk management, credit, trade finance, retail banking, performance planning, operations among others.”

Currently serving as the Country Head and Chief Executive Officer of SBI in South Africa, Mr Kumar’s career spans key areas of banking operations, trade finance, and regulatory compliance.

“Mr Kumar is versed in regulatory compliance and reporting,” it said.

Mr Kumar holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and certifications as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Certified Treasury Professional.

The statement further noted, “He is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance and a Certified Treasury Professional. He holds certificates in securities operation and risk management, currency derivatives and equity derivatives.”

Ms David-West, on her part, joins Sterling Bank Ltd as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

A renowned academic and IT professional, Ms David-West brings nearly three decades of experience in the information systems and financial services industries.

The disclosure states, “She is a Professor of Information Systems with almost three decades’ experience in the IT and financial services industry.”

Ms David-West is currently an Associate Dean at Lagos Business School (LBS) and plays an active role in research aimed at driving financial inclusion.

According to the company’s announcement, “Professor David-West leads the Sustainable and Inclusive Digital Financial Services (SIDFS) initiative, a research and advocacy initiative dedicated to enhancing financial inclusion in Nigeria.”

Her expertise in digital finance is expected to further Sterling Bank’s mission to broaden access to banking services, especially through digital channels.

Her professional affiliations and qualifications are extensive, including certifications in information systems audit, financial inclusion, and digital money.

“She is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT), and the academic advocate to the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA),” the disclosure read.

In addition to her academic and professional roles, Ms David-West is also involved in several key organisations related to finance and digital inclusion.

“She is a member of the governing council of Fintech Association of Nigeria and a member of the African Women in Finance and Payments,” the disclosure said.

