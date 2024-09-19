The Ukrainian Air Force said it intercepted nine out of 10 combat drones launched by Russia overnight, as well as one Russian cruise missile, with no damage reported in the attacks.
Drones flew in the other direction, too, with the Russian Defence Ministry saying on Monday that 39 Ukrainian drones were downed over its border regions.
A Ukrainian drone attack damaged a power plant in the eastern Russian region of Oryol, the governor said earlier on Monday in a Telegram post.
Russian media also reported damage to substations in the Belgorod region.
Ukraine has been fending off an all-out Russian invasion since February 2022. Russian airstrikes have severely damaged Ukraine’s energy-generating capacity.
In response, Kiev has been using drones to hit energy facilities deep in Russian territory.
(dpa/NAN)
