Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has sacked the caretaker chairpersons of all 44 local government areas with immediate effect.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, announced the development.

The dissolution comes a week after the state House of Assembly approved a two-month extension to the tenure of the appointees, which was initially set to expire on 8 September.

The extension, the lawmakers said, was to ensure continuity in local governance.

Local government elections in the state are scheduled to take place on 20 October.

Governor Yusuf directed the caretaker chairpersons to hand over leadership to their respective Directors of Personnel Management.

READ ALSO: Kano govt opens case against man who allegedly set mosque on fire

“This dissolution applies to all chairmen, vice chairmen, secretaries, and councillors,” Mr Yusuf stated.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He expressed gratitude to the caretaker chairpersons for their contribution to the development of their areas and hinted at potential future collaboration.

( NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

