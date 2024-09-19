Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has sacked the caretaker chairpersons of all 44 local government areas with immediate effect.
A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, announced the development.
The dissolution comes a week after the state House of Assembly approved a two-month extension to the tenure of the appointees, which was initially set to expire on 8 September.
The extension, the lawmakers said, was to ensure continuity in local governance.
Local government elections in the state are scheduled to take place on 20 October.
Governor Yusuf directed the caretaker chairpersons to hand over leadership to their respective Directors of Personnel Management.
“This dissolution applies to all chairmen, vice chairmen, secretaries, and councillors,” Mr Yusuf stated.
He expressed gratitude to the caretaker chairpersons for their contribution to the development of their areas and hinted at potential future collaboration.
