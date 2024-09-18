The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 6,433 operatives to provide security ahead of Saturday’s Edo Governorship Election.

This is contained in a statement by the NSCDC spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Babawale quoted the NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, as charging the personnel to be nonpartisan and professional while discharging their duties.

“The corps has a vital role to play in ensuring the protection of election materials, both sensitive and non-sensitive, before, during and after the election.

“Since we do not have a general election, we have enough personnel to deploy across wards, polling units, collation centres, INEC office and other areas.

“Our deployment for the Edo Governorship Election will cover all nooks and crannies, including flashpoints.

“All personnel deployed are to work in synergy with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful conduct of the election.

“Officers and men deployed were drawn from the corps’ headquarters special forces, the CG’s special intelligence unit, anti-vandal squad, Chemical Biological Radiological and Explosive Unit, Kennel (K9) unit, amongst others,” Mr Audi said.

The commandant general also said the special forces and anti-vandal units were to ensure the protection of government facilities and infrastructure and should pay more attention to the identified flashpoints and volatile areas.

“The undercover officers have also been deployed before now to maintain round-the-clock surveillance and provide up-to-date intelligence reports and real-time security situations from the 18 local governments in Edo.

“Citizens should shun all forms of violence, thuggery, snatching of the ballot box and any other form of electoral malpractices that could disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election.

“It is very vital to also warn, in strong terms, that parents and guardians should keep their children from being used as instruments of violence.

“They should also refrain from being sponsored by desperate politicians who might want to cause mayhem and electoral violence.

“Anyone arrested would be charged accordingly in compliance with the extant laws,” Mr Audi warned.

(NAN)

