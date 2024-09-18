The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone C, has destroyed 1,015 sacks of dried donkey meat and skin in Edo
A statement by the Public Relations Officer, NCS, FOU, Zone C, Jerry Attah, on Wednesday, said that the items were part of contraband seized between 15 July and 15 September in the zone.
Mr Attah quoted Comptroller Michael Ugbagu, who oversees NCS, FOU, Zone C, as saying the destruction was carried out in the presence of representatives of other regulatory agencies.
He underscored the need for collaborative efforts to protect wildlife.
Mr Ugbagu said the initiative also aligned with efforts to combat the illegal trade of endangered species.
He said that Nigeria, as a signatory to the Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species (CITES), prohibits the trade in donkeys.
“The National Council on Agricultural and Rural Development in 2017 has also banned the large-scale slaughter of donkeys in the country to prevent their extinction.
‘But as you may be aware, donkey parts are highly valued in Asia, particularly in China, where they are used for consumption and medical purposes,” he said.
The comptroller further said that smugglers had become creative, now using luxurious buses to transport donkey meat at night to evade arrest.
“We cannot afford to lose our donkeys on the altar of illicit exports, especially considering their economic importance for agricultural purposes,” he said.
Mr Ugbagu reiterated the unit’s resolve to protect the country’s wildlife and economy.
He thanked the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, and the service’s management for their support in the fight against smuggling.
Mr Ugbagu also called on the media and Nigerians to assist Customs with intelligence to curb smuggling activities.
He issued a stern warning to smugglers planning illegal activities during the ember months, stating that its officers would remain vigilant and committed to enforcing the law.
(NAN)
