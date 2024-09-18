US Marine Corps General Michael Langley, commander of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), concluded a key visit to Somalia from September 9-11, underscoring America’s ongoing commitment to combat terrorism in East Africa.

Joined by a high-level delegation, including Claude Tudor, a US Air Force major-general, and Rose Keravuori, US Army brigadier-general, Mr Langley reiterated AFRICOM’s dedication to bolstering Somalia’s fight against extremist groups like al-Shabaab.

During his stay, Mr Langley met with Somalia’s President Hassan Mohamud, discussing strategies to address the persistent threat posed by al-Shabaab. According to AFRICOM’s Public Affairs Office, Mr Langley emphasised the importance of supporting Somalia’s federal government in its counterterrorism efforts and capacity-building initiatives, affirming the collaborative goal of delivering timely stabilisation assistance to the country.

“Together, we are committed to ensuring Somalia meets its critical security milestones,” he noted.

Mr Langley expressed confidence in Somalia’s approach, particularly in the efforts to strengthen the Somali National Army (SNA). Comparing the process to “building a plane while flying it,” he acknowledged the complexities of force generation but expressed optimism in the direction President Mohamud’s administration is taking.

In addition to meeting with Somali leadership, Mr Langley received operational briefings from a Somali army general regarding the current campaign against al-Shabaab in southern Somalia and Jubaland. In a teleconference with journalists, Mr Langley praised the general’s tactical approach and emphasised AFRICOM’s role in supporting Somalia’s military operations.

AFRICOM’s mission in Somalia comes at a critical juncture, with terrorism remaining a significant threat despite some progress. The US military continues to support the country by providing training and resources to local forces.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

As Mr Langley stressed, AFRICOM’s approach is focused on empowering African nations to take the lead in their security operations, with US assistance acting as an enabling force.

Recent data from the Global Terrorism Trends and Analysis Center (GTTAC) highlights both the challenges and successes in Somalia’s fight against terrorism. While terrorist incidents peaked at 2,087 in 2018, they have since declined to 1,063, showing progress but also revealing the ongoing risks posed by groups like al-Shabaab. This downward trend is a sign of gradual improvement, but AFRICOM and its Somali partners must remain vigilant in the face of an enduring threat.

Mr Langley emphasised that the US continues to focus on Somalia’s long-term security by equipping the SNA to face evolving challenges. AFRICOM’s strategy, as Mr Langley reiterated, is “African-led and U.S.-enabled,” with the goal of building Somali self-reliance in addressing security concerns.

Mr Langley also discussed the broader scope of AFRICOM’s work, extending beyond Somalia to other parts of Africa. He highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in counterterrorism and the role AFRICOM plays across North, East, Southern, and West Africa. The general pointed out that the US approach integrates development, defence, and diplomacy, aligning AFRICOM’s efforts with the US National Security Strategy under President Biden.

In his travels to countries like Libya and Kenya, Mr Langley has worked to strengthen security partnerships, focusing on regional stability and combating terrorist threats. These visits reflect AFRICOM’s commitment to fostering long-term collaboration and addressing Africa’s security challenges at their roots.

Mr Langley’s recent visit to East Africa reaffirms AFRICOM’s dedication to helping Somalia and other nations achieve lasting peace and stability. Despite the challenges, AFRICOM’s partnership with Somalia is a testament to the US’s enduring role in supporting African nations as they confront terrorism and build resilient defence capabilities.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based correspondent and media commentator with expertise in US foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on X: @PearlMatibe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

