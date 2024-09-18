The Abia State Government said it would henceforth initiate legal action against any individual or organisation found encroaching on lands belonging to state-owned schools.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Tuesday in Umuahia, while briefing reporters on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

Mr Kanu said that the committee set up by Governor Alex Otti on the Recovery of School Land had made remarkable progress with new discoveries.

He said the committee discovered that individuals were not the only suspects in the act.

According to him, market associations, religious organisations and communities are also involved.

“The committee is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all those involved in taking over school land are brought to book,” he said.

The commissioner further said that the committee was divided into three groups for effective coverage of the three senatorial districts.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The Abia North, Central and South Senatorial Districts committees are headed by Chaka Chukwumerije, Kingsley Agomuo and Uche Ukeje, respectively,” he said.

He further warned that the government would sanction any school proprietor who resumed academic activities earlier than the 23 September resumption date announced by the government.

Mr Kanu also announced that the state would host the forum of the South-East Council of Traditional Rulers meeting, which is scheduled for 28 September.

He said that the government would continue to provide the necessary conducive environment for development activities.

READ ALSO:Rebuilding Aba is difficult but necessary Gov Otti

He said the JAC Building, built by the present government, had been inaugurated for public use.

“You can now go there and transact business with the ministries, departments and agencies that have their offices in the building,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

