The Abia State Government said it would henceforth initiate legal action against any individual or organisation found encroaching on lands belonging to state-owned schools.
The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Tuesday in Umuahia, while briefing reporters on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.
Mr Kanu said that the committee set up by Governor Alex Otti on the Recovery of School Land had made remarkable progress with new discoveries.
He said the committee discovered that individuals were not the only suspects in the act.
|
According to him, market associations, religious organisations and communities are also involved.
“The committee is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all those involved in taking over school land are brought to book,” he said.
The commissioner further said that the committee was divided into three groups for effective coverage of the three senatorial districts.
“The Abia North, Central and South Senatorial Districts committees are headed by Chaka Chukwumerije, Kingsley Agomuo and Uche Ukeje, respectively,” he said.
He further warned that the government would sanction any school proprietor who resumed academic activities earlier than the 23 September resumption date announced by the government.
Mr Kanu also announced that the state would host the forum of the South-East Council of Traditional Rulers meeting, which is scheduled for 28 September.
He said that the government would continue to provide the necessary conducive environment for development activities.
READ ALSO:Rebuilding Aba is difficult but necessary Gov Otti
He said the JAC Building, built by the present government, had been inaugurated for public use.
“You can now go there and transact business with the ministries, departments and agencies that have their offices in the building,” he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999