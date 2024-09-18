The Imo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, called for urgent government intervention to rescue Primary Schools 1 and 2 in Umuna, Orlu Local Government Area of the state, from submersion by flood.
Ikenna Ihezuo, a member representing Orlu State Constituency, made the call while moving a motuon regarding the recent flooding in the schools.
While moving the motion, Mr Ihezuo said the rainy season had set in again with all its attendant hazards and destructive floods.
He described the affected schools as highly vulnerable and susceptible to flooding that usually left both the pupils and teachers stranded and helpless.
The lawmaker further expressed concern that teaching and learning in schools would soon become difficult if urgent measures were not taken to stop the menace from escalating.
He said that it was surprising that the situation had not been brought to the attention of Governor Hope Uzodinma, who, he said, had carried out rehabilitation on roads and other public amenities across the state.
Therefore, he prayed the House to urge the governor to direct the Ministries of Works and Education or other relevant government agencies “to rescue the flood-ridden” schools.
The Chief Whip, Chigozie Nwaneri, supported the motion and agreed that urgent action was needed before the buildings in the schools became compromised due to the flooding.
Mr Nwaneri feared that the buildings could collapse at any time if nothing were done urgently to arrest the situation.
Also, the Majority Leader, Kanayo Onyemaechi, said that although the structures were still strong, serious threats could be avoided through immediate action.
He also called for remedial measures to commence before miscreants would take advantage of the situation to vandalise the buildings.
Following other contributions in support of the motion, the Speaker, Chike Olemgbe, ruled in favour of the prayers sought.
Mr Olemgbe directed the Clerk, Chinelo Emeghara, to convey the assembly’s resolution to the Office of the Governor and the relevant ministries.
(NAN)
