Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has sacked the Commissioner for Information in the state, Paul Nwosu.

Christian Aburime, the spokesperson for Governor Soludo, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Aburime said Mr Soludo commended Mr Nwosu for his “contributions during his tenure” as information commissioner.

He said the governor also wished the former commissioner “the very best in his future endeavours.”

Mr Nwosu was sworn in alongside 19 other commissioners in April 2022.

No reason was given for his sacking.

There are, however, speculations that the commissioner was sacked for alleged poor delivery, which PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

New commissioner sworn in

Mr Aburime also announced that Mr Soludo appointed Law Mefor as a replacement for the sacked commissioner.

The new commissioner has been sworn in, he said.

It is unclear if the new commissioner was screened and confirmed by the Anambra House of Assembly as required by Nigerian law before he was sworn in.

Mr Aburime described the new commissioner as “a distinguished academic and public intellectual.”

“Governor Soludo expressed confidence in Dr. Mefor’s ability and extensive experience to strengthen the communication machinery of the state and foster a more vibrant information environment for the government’s developmental strides,” he said of the new commissioner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

