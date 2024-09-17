President Bola Tinubu has condoled with members and leaders of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria over the death of its 40 members killed in an auto crash on Sunday.
Scores of others were injured.
The victims were on their way from Kwandari in Plateau State to a Maulud Nabiy celebratory event in Saminaka, Kaduna State when their bus collided with a truck at Lere town of Kaduna State.
President Tinubu condoled with the families of the dead and injured and with the governments of Kaduna and Plateau States.
He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.
The president directs the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) to improve highway monitoring and reduce the number of road accidents nationwide.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information and Strategy)
September 17, 2024
