Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has suspended the Chairperson, Caretaker Committee of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Otonye Briggs.

Mr Briggs’ suspension is with immediate effect, Governor Fubara’s spokesperson, Nelson Chukwudi, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Mr Chukwudi did not, however, give reason for the suspension.

“The Governor has directed Hon Bitebobo Amiee to immediately take over as chairperson.

“Mr Briggs is hereby directed to hand over all council property in his possession to the (new) Caretaker Committee Chairperson,” Mr Nelson said.

Mr Briggs, a lawyer, was one of the persons inaugurated by Governor Fubara in June as chairpersons of the caretaker committee for the 23 local government areas of the state.

Their inauguration followed the expiration of the three-year tenure of the former elected council officials in the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The inauguration of the caretaker committee triggered violence in the state between supporters of Governor Fubara and those of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is the minister of FCT.

The elected officials, backed by Mr Wike, had refused to vacate office, prompting a clash with Mr Fubara’s supporters that resulted in the death of two persons, including a police officer.

Following the violence, the police authorities since June directed operatives to take over the 23 council secretariats.

In his three months in office, Mr Briggs did not operate from his official office as the secretariat is still occupied by the police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

