Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has sent his condolences to the families affected by the tragic motor accident in Saminaka Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement signed by the governor on Monday, Mr Sani said, “The state government received with shock and a deep sense of loss news of the death of 40 people in a ghastly motor accident in Saminaka, Lere Local Government of Kaduna State.

“48 others sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident and are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals.

“I am deeply pained by the tragedy. His (my) thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and those who sustained injuries in the accident.”

Mr Sani subsequently directed the Commissioner of Health to ensure that those injured receive adequate medical attention.

He also said the government will reach out to the families of the deceased with a view to offering some assistance to lessen their pains.

40 killed

Forty travellers were killed in the accident on Sunday in Saminaka Local Government of the state.

According to Ahmed Mohammed, a witness, the victims were on their way to celebrate Maulid in Saminaka when a truck crushed them in Lere town

“The devastating collision occurred in Lere town when a J5 bus, carrying travellers from Kwandi village to Saminaka for a Maulid celebration, was struck by a truck attempting to avoid a motorcycle.

“We counted about 40 dead people and many others injured,” the witness said to journalists.

According to Mr Mohammad, the dead were buried on Sunday in Saminaka.

