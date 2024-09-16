The Kwara State Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in basic healthcare facilities as residents listed their urgent needs from the government in the state.

A statement by the LGSC Chairperson, Umar Shero, said the vacancies are mostly in the rural parts of the state where there is a noticeable dearth of medical personnel.

“The vacancies are for medical doctors; nurses/midwives; CHO; CHEW/JCHEW; Pharm/Technicians; Lab technicians; and health attendants,” according to the statement.

“The recruitment exercise will prioritise the ad-hoc staff who are currently in the system. They will get the right of first refusal as a matter of compensation for their work,” it said.

It urged interested applicants to submit their filled digital application forms between now and 20 September.

Mr Shero said priorities would be given to qualified persons living near the facilities where new hands are needed.

Rural teachers, health workers, water, major needs of Kwarans – Report

Meanwhile, participants at a recent summit held for comm-based organisations (CBOs) have urged the state government to hire more teachers and health workers for rural areas, according to a report by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Community Development, Laws Olohungbebe.

The report arose from the summit held across the state between 20 and 24 August 20 and 24, said Mashood Agboola, the deputy chief press secretary to the governor, in a statement on Monday.

“The summit brought together 900 CBOs to discuss strategies for advancing development and promoting inclusive growth in the state. The summit highlighted and applauded some of the government’s initiatives, including ongoing urban renewal projects and infrastructural development, welfare programmes, recruitment and promotion exercise, distribution of palliative items, among others.”

Mr Agboola said the report also quoted participants as urging the government to prioritise more interventions in the provision of potable water and public toilets, cash relief or support for members of communities, and recruitment of more teachers and healthcare providers in rural areas.

“The report also quoted participants as asking the government to convert abandoned public buildings in the communities to good use and pass or domesticate legislations that provide legal protections and support services for people with disabilities.

“Participants also wanted such summit or town hall meetings to be held more frequently for improved dialogue between government representatives and community members, according to the report.

“The summit, while confirming the impacts of government’s social protection programmes, called on Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) to re-evaluate and revalidate the lists of beneficiaries so that dead persons or those who may have relocated can be replaced.

“Participants called for a reintroduction of the agricultural development programme (ADP) and for more farm extension workers to work with CBOs for better impacts. Similarly, emphasis was placed on the need for the government to construct more rural roads. The participants also urged the government to adopt a community approach in future distribution of farm inputs, especially fertilisers,” it added.

