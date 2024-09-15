The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State on Saturday elected its new State Executive Committee.
The election, held at the Uyo Township Stadium, saw Aniekan Akpan, the chairperson of the PDP in the state, re-elected for another term.
Mr Akpan was first elected in January 2021 to replace the former state chairperson of the PDP, Udo Ekpenyong, who died of COVID-19.
Among the fresh faces in the new executive committee of the PDP in the state, is Edwin Ebiese, a popular compère, who is the new publicity secretary. He replaced Borono Bassey.
Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, while congratulating the new PDP executive, urged the team to “conquer new territories and expand the PDP’s influence” in the state.
“I sincerely thank my predecessor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, for his instrumental guidance in driving our shared success.
“With this new Exco in place, we are ready to push forward, ensuring victory in the upcoming 5 October local government elections and beyond,” Mr Eno said.
Below is the full list of the new PDP Executive Committee in Akwa Ibom State.
MEMBERS OF THE STATE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF THE PDP, AKWA IBOM STATE
CHAIRMAN
ANIEKAN SIMOΝ ΑΚΡΑΝ
DEPUTY CHAIRMAN
HARRISON EKPO
SECRETARY
IBANGA AKPAN BROWNSON
VICE CHAIRMAN I
AUGUSTINE ESAU AKPAN
VICE CHAIRMAN II
INEMESIT ITINA
VICE CHAIRMAN III
BARR. EKPONG EDEMUMOH
TREASURER
ΜΜΕΜΕ ΑΚΡΑΒΙΟ
FINANCIAL SECRETARY
EFFIONG ITA EMAH
ORGANIZING SECRETARY
EMMANUEL MBONG
PUBLICITY SECRETARY
EDWIN EDWIN EBIESE
LEGAL ADVISER
BARR. EKEMINI UBA
AUDITOR
ANDY HALIFAX EKITOK
WOMAN LEADER
INIBEHE SILAS
YOUTH LEADER
UBONG EFFIONG
ASST SECT I
DAVID UMANAH
ASST SECT II
ANIETIE SUNDAY AKPAN
ASST SECT III
UMANA BENJAMIN UMANA
ASST TREASURER I
MABEL UDOM
ASST TREASURER II
JOHNSON JUMBO
ASST TREASURER III
SAMUEL ALFRED AWAKESSIEN
ASST FINANCIAL SECT
FRIDAY EBONG
ASST PUBLICITY SECT
REGINA UDONSEK
ASST ORG SECTI
FABIAN EMMANUEL
ASST ORG SECT II
FRIDAY UKO ARCHIBONG
ASST ORG SECT III
LAWSON BASSEY UKIM
ASST LEGAL ADVISER
MICHAEL EYO
ASST WOMAN LEADER I
UDEME FRIDAY JOHNNY
ASST WOMAN LEADER II
AGNES OKON JOE
ASST WOMAN LEADER III
ALICE UDOETE OYUHO
ASST YOUTH LEADER I
BEN EDENGSSENTING
ASST YOUTH LEADER II
UCHANG ETIM AKAKA
ASST YOUTH LEADER III
ITOHOWO IBE BASSEY
ASST AUDITOR
USENMFON IBANGA
EX-OFFICIO
SARAH EKWO
EX-OFFICIO
HANNAH SUNDAY
EX-OFFICIO
INIOBONG UKWAK
EX-OFFICIO
IMAOBONG AUGUSTA ARCHIBONG
EX-OFFICIO
ESTHER ROBSON UMOH
EX-OFFICIO
OFONIME MICHAEL AKPAN
