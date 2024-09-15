The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State on Saturday elected its new State Executive Committee.

The election, held at the Uyo Township Stadium, saw Aniekan Akpan, the chairperson of the PDP in the state, re-elected for another term.

Mr Akpan was first elected in January 2021 to replace the former state chairperson of the PDP, Udo Ekpenyong, who died of COVID-19.

Among the fresh faces in the new executive committee of the PDP in the state, is Edwin Ebiese, a popular compère, who is the new publicity secretary. He replaced Borono Bassey.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, while congratulating the new PDP executive, urged the team to “conquer new territories and expand the PDP’s influence” in the state.

“I sincerely thank my predecessor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, for his instrumental guidance in driving our shared success.

“With this new Exco in place, we are ready to push forward, ensuring victory in the upcoming 5 October local government elections and beyond,” Mr Eno said.

Below is the full list of the new PDP Executive Committee in Akwa Ibom State.

MEMBERS OF THE STATE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF THE PDP, AKWA IBOM STATE

CHAIRMAN

ANIEKAN SIMOΝ ΑΚΡΑΝ

DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

HARRISON EKPO

SECRETARY

IBANGA AKPAN BROWNSON

VICE CHAIRMAN I

AUGUSTINE ESAU AKPAN

VICE CHAIRMAN II

INEMESIT ITINA

VICE CHAIRMAN III

BARR. EKPONG EDEMUMOH

TREASURER

ΜΜΕΜΕ ΑΚΡΑΒΙΟ

FINANCIAL SECRETARY

EFFIONG ITA EMAH

ORGANIZING SECRETARY

EMMANUEL MBONG

PUBLICITY SECRETARY

EDWIN EDWIN EBIESE

LEGAL ADVISER

BARR. EKEMINI UBA

AUDITOR

ANDY HALIFAX EKITOK

WOMAN LEADER

INIBEHE SILAS

YOUTH LEADER

UBONG EFFIONG

ASST SECT I

DAVID UMANAH

ASST SECT II

ANIETIE SUNDAY AKPAN

ASST SECT III

UMANA BENJAMIN UMANA

ASST TREASURER I

MABEL UDOM

ASST TREASURER II

JOHNSON JUMBO

ASST TREASURER III

SAMUEL ALFRED AWAKESSIEN

ASST FINANCIAL SECT

FRIDAY EBONG

ASST PUBLICITY SECT

REGINA UDONSEK

ASST ORG SECTI

FABIAN EMMANUEL

ASST ORG SECT II

FRIDAY UKO ARCHIBONG

ASST ORG SECT III

LAWSON BASSEY UKIM

ASST LEGAL ADVISER

MICHAEL EYO

ASST WOMAN LEADER I

UDEME FRIDAY JOHNNY

ASST WOMAN LEADER II

AGNES OKON JOE

ASST WOMAN LEADER III

ALICE UDOETE OYUHO

ASST YOUTH LEADER I

BEN EDENGSSENTING

ASST YOUTH LEADER II

UCHANG ETIM AKAKA

ASST YOUTH LEADER III

ITOHOWO IBE BASSEY

ASST AUDITOR

USENMFON IBANGA

EX-OFFICIO

SARAH EKWO

EX-OFFICIO

HANNAH SUNDAY

EX-OFFICIO

INIOBONG UKWAK

EX-OFFICIO

IMAOBONG AUGUSTA ARCHIBONG

EX-OFFICIO

ESTHER ROBSON UMOH

EX-OFFICIO

OFONIME MICHAEL AKPAN

