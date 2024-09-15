The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra says an accident involving two vehicles at Zone-13 occurred on Saturday on Onitsha-Nteje-Awka road in which a male and female adult died.

The Sector Commander of the corps, Joyce Alexander, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Awka on Saturday, said that the accident could be attributed to brake failure and loss of control.

She said that the accident involved an unidentified driver of a car marked UWN531AS and a driver identified as Sani Bappa with a tanker registered ADM619XA.

“According to (an) eyewitness, the brake of the car failed, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the tanker.

“Four persons, including three male adults and a female adult were involved in the accident.

“One female adult and one male adult died, one injured while another male adult was rescued unhurt.

“Before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team, the remains of the dead had been taken to the mortuary and the two vehicles towed away from the road,” she said.

While sympathising with the families of the dead, the sector commander warned motorists to desist from disobeying traffic rules and urged them to ensure that “vehicles are serviced regularly.”

(NAN)

