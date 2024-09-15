President Bola Tinubu will return to Abuja on Sunday, following his official visit to China and his short stay in the United Kingdom.

President Tinubu left Abuja for Beijing, China, on 29 August.

“He started his official visit on Tuesday, 2 September, with a meeting with President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People.

“While in China, President Tinubu was warmly received by his host with 21-gun salute and a guard of honour was mounted for his inspection.

“During bilateral meeting with President Jinping, five Memoranda of understanding were signed between Nigeria and China,” Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement on Saturday.

He added that Mr Tinubu also held another round of bilateral talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

He said Mr Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, hosted Mr Tinubu at the Welcoming Banquet and Cultural Gala Performance on the eve of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit.

Among the MOUs signed are the Cooperation Plan between Nigeria and China.

He said this was to promote the Belt and Road Initiative, the peaceful application of nuclear energy, and cooperation on human resource development under the Global Development Initiative.

Others are on Media Exchange and Cooperation between China Media Group and the Nigerian Television Authority.

He said Nigeria also signed an MoU with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to build the 68 km Lagos Green rail line, designed to run from the Lekki Free Zone to the Marina and connect with the Blue Line.

“A memorandum of understanding for the 1 billion dollar iron ore-to-steel project planned for Kogi State was also signed between Chart and Capstone Integrated Limited of Nigeria and Sinomach-He of China.

“Before attending the opening of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, President Tinubu visited two Chinese companies: Huawei and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

“At FOCAC, President Tinubu, as chairman of ECOWAS, delivered a paper on global peace, stressing multilateralism and cooperation as essential ingredients for international peace,” the Presidential aide said.

He said the President capped his visit to China with a meeting with representatives of Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation, China chapter.

“During which he spoke on the necessity of the reforms being implemented by his government in Nigeria and hoped that they would lead the country to a destination of good roads, constant power, and good schools, like in China.

“President Tinubu left Beijing for London, where he spent some days. On Thursday, he met with King Charles III, where he discussed issues related to climate change and action,” Mr Onanuga said.

(NAN)

