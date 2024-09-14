Two persons have been confirmed dead in a road accident along Onitsha-Enugu Expressway in Anambra State.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. on Thursday around Nteje, a community in the Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Margaret Onabe, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The latest accident occurred about 24 hours after a speeding Toyota Sienna vehicle rammed into a market in Abagana, a community in the state’s Njikoka Local Government Area.

At least three people died in the accident which occurred on Wednesday morning.

How the latest accident occurred

Ms Onabe, a route commander, said the latest accident involved a Toyota Camry with an IVECO Turbostar tanker.

“Three male adults and one female adult were involved in the crash. One female adult and one male adult were killed. None was injured, while two male adults were rescued unhurt,” she said.

The spokesperson attributed the crash to brake failure and loss of control.

“Before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje arrived at the scene, they were informed by DTO Dunukofia that the killed victims had been taken to the mortuary.

“The rescue team managed traffic and ensured the two vehicles were towed away from the road,” she said.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Anambra State, Joyce Alexander, has sympathised with the family of the deceased victims, Ms Onabe said.

Mrs Alexander, a corps commander, warned motorists to desist from disobeying traffic rules and regulations and ensure they service their vehicles regularly.

The sector commander urged the motorists to drive to save their lives and lives of other road users.

