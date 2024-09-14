The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has decried the alleged victimisation of its members in public universities across Nigeria.

The zonal coordinator of ASUU in Kano, Abdulkadir Muhammad, a professor, stated this in a statement he made available to reporters on Saturday.

He said lecturers were being victimised under the pretence of due process and adherence to the rules and regulations governing the Nigerian university system.

Mr Muhammad said the victimisation is mainly perpetrated by university administrations with the endorsement of the Chairmen of the Governing Councils and Visitors of the universities.

“The obnoxious, unjust and callous victimisation and degradation of our members are more pronounced in Kogi State University (KSU), Anyingba; Lagos State University (LASU), Ojoo; and Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki.

“Others include: Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma; Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO); and Chukwuemeka Odumegu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam.

“Kogi State University (KSU) In KSU, 120 members of ASUU have been unjustly dismissed for over seven years now, largely for demanding conducive working condition, better welfare package, payment of backlogged salaries and allowances and adequate funding of the university”, the ASUU said in the statement.

Mr Muhammad said the affected members sought legal redress, but unfortunately the court ruled against them.

“ASUU-Kano Zone is particularly disturbed by the travesty of justice in this judgment delivered against our innocent members. However, the Union will continue to explore all legal avenues to ensure reinstatement of the sacked members in KSU”, Mr Muhammad said.

Mr Muhammad also cited a case in the Lagos State-owned LASU in 2017, where lecturers were allegedly dismissed for insisting on due process in running the affairs of the university.

“Lagos State University (LASU) In September 2017, the Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of ASUU-LASU were illegally dismissed by the then Vice Chancellor, Professor Lanre Fagbohun, mainly because of the Union’s insistence on strict observance of due process in the running of the university affairs.

“In September 2019, the Secretary and Assistant Secretary of the union were also dismissed on the basis that they requested for the reversal of the wrongful promotion of Dr Fagbohun to the rank of professor. To add insult to injury, the Treasurer of the Branch was, on same date, also dismissed for demanding that her well-deserved promotion be properly dated.

“In February, 2022, under the new administration of Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, two separate committees were set up and their final reports absolved the five ASUU leaders of any wrongdoing. Consequently, the Governing Council directed for their unconditional reinstatement with immediate effect.

“Following these tyranny and arbitrariness, the Visitor of LASU, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, set up a visitation panel and all the relevant stakeholders, ASUU inclusive, submitted memoranda. Alas, the Governor has adamantly refused to release the White Paper of the Visitation Panel. Up till now, the affected members are yet to be reinstated”, the ASUU decried in the statement.

The statement added that at Ebonyi State University (EBSU), the immediate past chairperson of the branch, Ndubuisi Idenyi, was suspended by the university administration for (allegedly) convening a meeting of ASUU’s Ethics, Grievances, Conflict and Crisis Management Committee.

“In the same vein, the Branch Chairperson, Comrade Ikecheku Okorie Igwenyi, was also suspended for convening an online meeting to convey NEC resolutions to members of the Branch.

“The Chairperson has also been denied his promotion to the professorial cadre since 2017. Worse still, the university administration has banned the Union’s activities on the campus, which is a clear violation of the fundamental right to freedom of association as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution. Conclusion The victimisation of ASUU members and crass violation of university rules and regulations are not peculiar to KSU, LASU and EBSU but are also obtainable in many others.

“ASUU-Kano Zone frowns at the dehumanisation, denial of promotion, non-payment of backlogged salaries and arrears, travesty of justice, denial of freedom of assembly and association, increased violation of other fundamental human rights of its members and all forms of victimisation in many public universities.

“We, therefore, call on the respective university administrations, Governing Councils and the Visitors of the affected universities to respect the university laws, respect freedom of assembly and association, end victimization of innocent intellectuals and their families, recall all the illegally suspended members and reinstate those unjustly dismissed”, the statement stated.

Premium Times could not immediately verify the claims made by the union as of the time the report was filed.

