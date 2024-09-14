Emmanuel Amunike’s struggles in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) continued as his side, Heartland FC, lost 3-1 to Rivers United in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

This is the second consecutive 3-1 loss for the former African Footballer of the Year, who had previously lost to Enyimba in the Oriental Derby clash last weekend in Owerri.

Rivers United took an early lead through Taofeek Olaniyi’s fourth-minute goal, but Christian Molokwu equalised for Heartland in the 45th minute.

However, Kabiru Abdullahi’s brace in the 68th and 94th minutes secured the win for Rivers United, led by coach Finidi George.

“Oduduwa Derby”

In another Saturday fixture, Remo Stars proved their dominance over Sunshine Stars in the “Oduduwa Derby” with a 1-0 win at the Ikenne Township Stadium.

Ibrahim Shuaibu scored his debut goal for the club in the seventh minute, and Remo Stars recorded their fourth consecutive clean sheet against Sunshine Stars.

Remo Stars maintained their pace throughout the game, with several chances to score more goals.

Ismail Sodiq created an early opportunity for the team, but it was cut short. However, Shuaibu’s aplomb strike from Ifeanyi Anaemena’s lofty ball broke the deadlock.

Franck Mawuena’s chance for a second goal went slightly off target, and Sodiq’s cross found Shuaibu, whose attempt was ruled offside.

In the second half, Remo Stars continued their dominance, with Micheal Tochukwu’s shot deflected for the first corner.

Sunshine Stars’ goal from Promise Awosanmi was ruled offside in the 65th minute, and Sikiru Alimi’s outside shot went inches away from the target.

Alimi missed another chance to score his first goal of the season, and Captain Nduka Junior parried an attack from Sunshine Stars’ corner.

The win solidifies Remo Stars’ position in the NPFL, while Heartland FC‘s struggles continue under Amunike’s leadership.

