The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has advised Nigerians to acquire digital literacy to unlock opportunities and empower themselves.

The Director-General of NITDA, Kashitu Abdullahi, made the call at the official kick-off ceremony of digital literacy for all by the agency in collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna.

Mr Abdullahi said the use of digital devices will help traders market their products and to share information among themselves

In his remarks, the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Faruk Yabo, said digital literacy is a key to unlocking opportunities, empowering individuals, and driving economic growth.

He said the programme was designed for individuals aspiring to have high technical skills while the Digital Literacy for All initiative is aimed at providing basic skills to citizens across the federation to enable them to have access to government programmes and services

The Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Ayodele Wisdom, said President Bola Tinubu’s administration is determined to bring governance to the doorsteps of every youth, adding that this is the time for them to know every aspect of the internet.

He further added that they were ready to collaborate with state governments and organisations to drive the digital economy.

Mr Wisdom called on the youth to tap into the various digital initiatives to improve the economy of the country.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Y.D Ahmed, said the digital economy plays a key role in the economic development of any nation as it promotes greater access to information to promote innovation that enhances productivity in various areas of endeavor.

“The scheme will work together with NITDA to train 30 million Nigerians before 2027, as well as encourage all stakeholders to key into the digital literacy for all,” he added

On its part, the Niger State Government said it would partner with key stakeholders to improve digital literacy in 75 per cent of the people in the state.

Governor Umar Bago said going digital is the gateway to advancing the economy of the state and the country. Hence, he said the initiative is key and timely.

He said because of the speed at which the country is going, there is a need to join the trend, calling on all parties to join the digital revolution.

