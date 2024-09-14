A group, Media Rights Agenda, has trained journalists on media laws and regulations in Nigeria.

Media Rights Agenda is an independent organisation committed to promoting and protecting the right to freedom of expression, media freedom and access to information in Nigeria.

Over 30 journalists, drawn from the South-east and South-south Nigeria, participated in the two-day training, which was held from Wednesday to Thursday in Enugu.

The MacArthur Foundation supported the training through the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism under the Collaborative Media Engagement for Development, Inclusion, and Accountability Project.

The training

The training covered a range of topics and issues, such as local and international frameworks on freedom of expression, the safety of journalists, and laws affecting media freedom.

It also covered digital security and common digital threats to journalism practice, the relevance of the Freedom of Information Act of 2011 and how to avoid legal liabilities as journalists.

Why the training

The Executive Director of Media Rights Agenda, Edetaen Ojo, said the training became necessary because of the increasing attacks on journalists and media outlets “often perpetuated through the misuse and abuse of the law”.

Mr Ojo, a media expert, noted that journalists play an important role in holding leaders and institutions to account as well as strengthening democracy, which often brings them into confrontation with the rich and the powerful.

“In performing these critical functions, therefore, you will frequently find yourself navigating complex legal environments and issues.

“Your ability to do your job as a journalist, therefore, depends not only on your storytelling skills and abilities but also on your knowledge and understanding of the law, especially those that affect the media,” he said.

“In addition, familiarity with the laws and regulations affecting journalists and the media empowers you to better protect yourself and your sources.”

Participants speak

The participants commended the Media Rights Agenda and the partners for organising the training.

A participant, David Eleke, a journalist with ThisDay newspaper, said knowledge gained in the training would help participants thrive in their journalism practice.

“This is honestly the most impactful training I have been part of in a long time,” Mr Eleke said at the end of training on Thursday.

Another participant, Alicia Johnson, a presenter and news editor at Fad FM, a radio station in Cross Rivers State, described the training as “an eye-opener.”

Ms Johnson said the training came at the right time when journalists were being harassed and intimidated in Nigeria.

“After the training, I (have) developed more courage to do journalism, knowing that there are some organisations that stand with journalists especially when they run into legal trouble,” she said.

