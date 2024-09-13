An election monitoring group, Yiaga Africa, on Friday raised concerns over voters inducement and rising tensions ahead of the 21 September governorship election in Edo State.

Cynthia Mbamalu, Yiaga’s director of programmes, said at a news conference in Benin that Yiaga Africa had documented instances of political parties distributing cash and gifts to lure voters during campaigns.

Ms Mbamalu said, “In areas like Uselu market in Egor Local Government Area, both APC and PDP reportedly handed out cash ranging from N1,000 to N2,000 to market women.

“Similarly, in Esan North East Local Government Area, PDP campaigners distributed wrappers and other items to entice voters.”

She emphasised that the practice could undermine the credibility and legitimacy of the election results.

Ms Mbamalu also disclosed that Yiaga Africa’s reports indicated a rise in the activities of cultists and political thugs, particularly in some local government areas

She said that the security situation in the state had remained unstable, and growing tensions between All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters had contributed to this.

“Yiaga Africa had recorded several cases of kidnappings and violent incidents, primarily in areas like Egor, Esan South East and Etsako East.

“If not addressed, these activities could severely undermine the credibility and peaceful conduct of the election,” she said.

Ms Mbamalu stressed the need for security agencies to remain neutral and professional during the election.

“We also call on all political actors to focus on issue-based campaigns and refrain from offering unsustainable gifts to lure voters,” she added.

Ms Mbamalu said the poor turnout in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) mock accreditation exercise held on 11 September was worrisome.

“While Yiaga Africa commends INEC for conducting the exercise, we are worried that low participation could signal a lack of adequate voter awareness.

“We, therefore, urge INEC to improve communication with the public to ensure higher engagement on election day,” she added.

According to her, as the election approaches, Yiaga Africa has deployed 25 Long Term Observers across Edo’s 18 local government areas to monitor the pre-election environment.

