The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has reassured Nigerians that insecurity will soon come to an end in the country.
Mr Ribadu stated this on Friday in Damaturu while commiserating with the people of Yobe on the recent insurgency attack in a community in the state.
He praised the armed forces and security agencies for their efforts in combating insecurity, saying that their sacrifices had led to improvements in security.
Mr Ribadu noted that the federal government “is working around the clock to end insecurity, and it is only a matter of time before the entire country is secured”.
|
Also speaking, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, commiserated with the people who lost their lives and property, praying that such situations would not recur.
Governor Mala Buni of Yobe State thanked the delegation, saying their visit gave the people of the state a sense of belonging.
He urged Nigerians to continue praying for the success of President Bola Tinubu, saying “his success is the nation’s success”.
(NAN)
