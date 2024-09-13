A member of the House of Representatives, Aliyu Betara, has donated N100 million to support the victims of flooding in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Mr Betara, who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya/Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State, announced the donation on Friday during an on-the-spot assessment of some locations in Maiduguri.

The legislator also promised to raise the matter on the floor of the House when they finally resume.

“We are so proud of you and wish to pledge our unfettered support in all ramifications in the bid to alleviate the suffering of our dear citizens who elected us into various offices.

“To this end, I wish to, on behalf of myself, my family, and the good people of Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya/Kusar Federal Constituency, donate the sum of N100 million to support the affected people of Maiduguri,” he said.

Mr Betara commended the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, for some of the actions taken so far to address the impact of the disaster.

“Your Excellency, I, on behalf of the good people of Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya/Kusar Federal Constituency, wish to commiserate with you, the entire state government, and all our people who are directly and indirectly affected by this unfortunate flood incident, which led to the untimely deaths of our dear beloved brothers and sisters.

“As is evident, thousands of our people were rendered homeless, and their livelihoods washed away. May Almighty Allah console you and all of us and grant the departed souls of our loved ones Aljana-Firdaus,” he said.

The Maiduguri Flood

A large part of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, is grappling with widespread flooding following the collapse of the Alau Dam, which had been at full capacity for a week.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Security in Borno State, Usman Tar, had issued a statement urging residents along riverbanks to evacuate immediately. Despite the notice, many have been affected by the flood.

Some media reports indicated that floodwaters from the collapsed dam have submerged vast parts of Maiduguri, leaving thousands displaced and searching for higher ground.

Heavy rainfalls across the state have worsened the flooding in Biu, Chibok, Konduga, Bama, Dikwa, and Jere Local Government Areas.

On Friday, the United Nations (UN) said the flood displaced at least 414,000 people, while about 37 people have been declared dead.

