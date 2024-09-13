The police in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria, say they have arrested eight people allegedly involved in various offences including kidnapping and cultism in the state.

The police spokesperson in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested in separate operations between August and September 2024.

He said, apart from kidnapping and cultism, some were arrested for alleged vandalism and illegal possession of firearms.

Kidnapping

Mr Ikenga said two of the suspects were arrested when police operatives raided their hideout in Nnewi in Nnewi North Council Area of the state.

The police spokesperson said the arrest was in response to the report that the suspects allegedly kidnapped and later released a victim on 19 August.

He said the unnamed victim was released by the suspects in Ihiala, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects confessed to being active participants in the crime and have already provided information to the police that is aiding the investigation,” he said.

Vandalism, illegal possession of firearms

Mr Ikenga said a joint security team, acting on a tip-off, arrested five suspected electric cable vandals in an unnamed community in Anambra State.

He identified the suspects as Okorie Miracle, Joshua Ifeanyi Ekwa, Aneke Okorie, Mmesoma Faithful and Chukwuzekwu Mba – all males and indigenes of Umunze Community in Orumba South Council Area of the state.

The spokesperson said the security team also recovered locally made shotguns and vandalised cables from the suspects – who are between 20 and 26 years old.

“The suspects all confessed to the crime and are currently assisting the police with information to arrest other gang members and buyers of the vandalised items,” he stated.

Cultism

Mr Ikenga said that in another operation Friday morning, police personnel from the Special Anti-Cultism Squad accosted a 25-year-old crime suspect, Chigozie Ejikeme after he allegedly “drove suspiciously to beat security check.”

The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. along Nise-Agulu Road in the state, he said.

The spokesperson said the suspect’s action prompted the police operatives to search him and they consequently found a locally made beretta pistol with one live 9mm ammunition concealed on his waist.

He said the suspect hails from Abagana in Njikoka Council Area of the state.

“The suspect, upon interrogation by the Operatives, confessed to being a member of the Black Axe Secret Cult,” Mr Ikenga said, adding that a black Lexus SUV was recovered from him.

“All the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation,” he added.

