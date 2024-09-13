The National Assembly has extended its annual recess by one week.

The two chambers, the Senate and House of Representatives, extended their resumption from 17 to 24 September after about two months’ holiday.

The extension was conveyed through memos by the chambers clerks, Chinedu Akubueze and Yahaya Danzaria, respectively, on Thursday.

The clerks did not explain the reasons for the extension.

Both chambers embarked on recess on 23 July.

Duties

Meanwhile, the House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, who confirmed the extension, said members of the lower chamber performed some of their duties while on recess.

“During the recess, Honourable Members engaged extensively in constituency outreach across the country, addressing critical issues of concern to constituents, and deepening oversight of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), by functions spelt out in the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) and the House Standing Orders,” he said.

Mr Rotimi, who represents Ekiti North Federal Constituency, said upon resumption, the House will inaugurate the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) and the Joint Senate/House Ad hoc Committees on the Petroleum Industry Investigation.

“Upon reconvening, the leadership of the House will inaugurate the new board of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) and the Joint Senate/House Ad Hoc Committees on the Petroleum Industry Investigation on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Further details regarding these activities will be announced during plenary on the day of resumption.

“As the 10th Assembly resumes, it will continue to drive its Legislative Agenda, focusing on impactful reforms aimed at national development and fulfilling its mandate to the Nigerian people,” he said.

