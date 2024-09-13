The police in Ebonyi State said the explosion that claimed the lives of George Onuabuchi and his wife in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, was from a gas cylinder and not from an inverter battery.

Joshua Ukandu, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the incident occurred on 25 August.

He said that a preliminary investigation showed that the couple died from a gas explosion.

“It happened on the waterworks axis in Abakaliki on 25 August. The residents living around the scene called the attention of our personnel who visited the place but the couple had already been taken to hospital.

“It’s very unfortunate that both finally died. The wife, Chioma, died sometime in August, while the husband died this month, September.

“We gathered that the wife was a younger sister to the popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Patoranking.

“There are not many details because the victims could not survive to tell the story. So, what killed them was gas and not inverter explosion,” Mr Ukandu, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

A relative of the deceased couple described the incident as bad for the family.

“They were a young couple. They had only one child, a three-year-old son. Please, I have more to say. I cannot say more than this. They have gone,” the relative said.

(NAN)

