The police in Rivers State have arrested five suspects over the killing of Ndidi Livingstone, a former Community Development Committee (CDC) chairperson, Mgbuoshimini, Rumueme, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
The Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Disu Olatunji, told reporters in Port Harcourt, on Thursday, that after the killing, the command launched a nationwide manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators.
Mr Livingstone was murdered in front of his wife and son during a church service in his community on 13 January.
Mr Olatunji said that the FID-Intelligence Response Team and personnel of the command later identified nine suspects, including the mastermind of the killing.
|
He said that five of the suspects died from gunshot wounds sustained after attempting to resist arrest.
“Peter Chukwu, who masterminded that operation, was tracked down in his hideout in Ibusa, Delta, on 5 April. His attempt to resist arrest led to his death,” he said.
The commissioner listed other suspects linked to include, Adebayo Adebayo, 48; Success Oge, 39; Nnamdi Emmanuel, 35; John Lucas, 34, and Sunday Godspower, 33.
Others are, Ifeanyi Nwadike, 30, Chigemezu Anochirimoyeanya, 29, Chimezie Adiele, 29, and Ogolo Promise, 25.
He further said that four of the suspects, Adebayor, Emmanuel, Lucas and Promise, led the police to the gang’s hideout in Aluu Village, where their cache of weapons was recovered.
“While approaching the camp, our personnel came under heavy gunfire from hoodlums suspected to be members of the gang.
“The four suspects attempted to escape during the ambush but were caught in the crossfire, they died in the process.
“Their bodies have been deposited at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy,” he clarified.
Mr Olatunji said that two AK-47 refiles, two SMG rifles, an assault rifle, a shotgun, a pistol, 10 magazines, and 150 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the gang.
He said that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other suspects linked to the criminal syndicate.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999