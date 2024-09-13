The police in Rivers State have arrested five suspects over the killing of Ndidi Livingstone, a former Community Development Committee (CDC) chairperson, Mgbuoshimini, Rumueme, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Disu Olatunji, told reporters in Port Harcourt, on Thursday, that after the killing, the command launched a nationwide manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators.

Mr Livingstone was murdered in front of his wife and son during a church service in his community on 13 January.

Mr Olatunji said that the FID-Intelligence Response Team and personnel of the command later identified nine suspects, including the mastermind of the killing.

He said that five of the suspects died from gunshot wounds sustained after attempting to resist arrest.

“Peter Chukwu, who masterminded that operation, was tracked down in his hideout in Ibusa, Delta, on 5 April. His attempt to resist arrest led to his death,” he said.

The commissioner listed other suspects linked to include, Adebayo Adebayo, 48; Success Oge, 39; Nnamdi Emmanuel, 35; John Lucas, 34, and Sunday Godspower, 33.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Others are, Ifeanyi Nwadike, 30, Chigemezu Anochirimoyeanya, 29, Chimezie Adiele, 29, and Ogolo Promise, 25.

He further said that four of the suspects, Adebayor, Emmanuel, Lucas and Promise, led the police to the gang’s hideout in Aluu Village, where their cache of weapons was recovered.

“While approaching the camp, our personnel came under heavy gunfire from hoodlums suspected to be members of the gang.

“The four suspects attempted to escape during the ambush but were caught in the crossfire, they died in the process.

“Their bodies have been deposited at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy,” he clarified.

Mr Olatunji said that two AK-47 refiles, two SMG rifles, an assault rifle, a shotgun, a pistol, 10 magazines, and 150 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the gang.

He said that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other suspects linked to the criminal syndicate.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

