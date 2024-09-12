President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the transition of Adekunle Aromolaran, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Osun State.

Mr Aromolaran, the highly revered first-class monarch, died at the age of 86. While on the throne, he also served as chairman of the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers.

As a traditional ruler, Mr Aromolaran kept his palace above the fray of partisan politics. He was open to all political tendencies.

On behalf of the federal government, President Tinubu extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Osun State, the good people of Ijesaland, and the family of the late traditional ruler.

The president affirmed that the departed monarch firmly believed in the values of Yoruba culture and African tradition. His respect for these values and systems defined his remarkable 42-year reign on the throne of his ancestors.

President Tinubu paid tribute to the departed monarch, expressing his deep admiration for Mr Aromolaran’s unwavering support, optimism, and commitment to Nigeria’s justice, unity, and prosperity. His dedication to these noble causes inspired us all.

The president noted that the late Mr Aromolaran will be long remembered for his useful educational contributions through his many books and publications, his advocacy for what is right and fair, and his protection of the vulnerable from exploitation.

The president prayed that God Almighty will grant the late king’s soul eternal rest and comfort to all who mourn the passage of this great leader.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

September 12, 2024

