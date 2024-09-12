An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Thursday remanded 24-year-old Nurudeen Hammed in a correctional facility, for allegedly killing his grandfather and uncle.

Mr Hammed, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of murder.

The magistrate, Oluwabusayo Osho, did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the office of the Directorate for Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Mrs Osho, thereafter, adjourned the case until 12 November for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on 8 September at Apete area of Ibadan.

Mr Adegbite, a police inspector, said the defendant unlawfully caused the death of two people, his 80-year-old grandfather, Jimoh Oyekola, and his 46-year-old uncle, Semiu Oyekola.

The prosecutor said that the defendant killed the two men by strangulating his grandfather and by hitting a power bank on his uncle’s jaw.

He told the court that the defendant usually stole from his grandfather’s house.

Mr Adegbite said on the fateful day, Mr Hammed attacked his grandfather and uncle, “when they tried to prevent him from stealing from their house.”

According to him, Mr Hammed strangled his grandfather and hit his uncle with a power bank, when he tried to rescue the old man.

He said the offences contravene Sections 319 and 316 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

(NAN)

