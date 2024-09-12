The bill seeking to amend the Delta State Child Rights Law passed through a Second Reading at the state House of Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill’s sponsor, Marilyn Okowa-Daramola (PDP-Ika North East), said during plenary that the amendment became necessary to cover 12 sections of the principal law.

Mrs Okowa-Daramola said the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, and Social Development would implement the proposed law when it is passed rather than the Ministry of Education, as stated in the principal law.

The lawmaker urged other Assembly members to support the bill’s speedy passage.

Lawmakers who spoke in favour of the bill included the Deputy Speaker, Arthur Akpowowo, Deputy Majority Leader, Festus Okoh and Bridget Anyafulu (PDP-Oshimili South).

They commended the sponsor of the bill for initiating the amendment, saying the timing was apt.

The Assembly unanimously adopted the bill when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Dennis Guwor.

Afterward, Mr Guwor referred the bill to the House Committee on Housing, Women Affairs, and Humanitarian Support Services for further legislative scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the Assembly also screened and confirmed two additional nominees for appointment as secretaries in two local governments.

The nominees are Aluge-Obia Kainji for Ika South and Mr John Ewenede – Ughelli South.

The Speaker congratulated the nominees and encouraged them to serve their respective councils well.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House screened and confirmed the appointment of 17 nominees as secretaries in 17 local governments on Tuesday.

(NAN)

