The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said the recently unveiled National Values Charter aims to instil a renewed sense of civic duty and national pride among Nigerians.

Mr Idris stated this while flagging of the retreat of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The three-day retreat aimed to reposition the agency for optimum impact and to further its mandate is tagged, “Extended Management Retreat On The Vision, Role and Expectations Of The NOA In The Renewed Hope Programme.”

Participants were drawn from all the 37 state directors, deputy directors and others.

Mr Idris described the Charter as one of the ministry’s flagship initiatives, adding that it sets out seven core promises and seven responsibilities for both citizens and the government.

According to him, the Charter balances the rights of citizens with their obligations to the state.

“It seeks to awaken Nigerians to their responsibilities—not only to one another but also to the government and the nation. This is crucial for sustaining a functional democracy,” he explained.

The minister also said the Charter is expected to serve as a cornerstone of the government’s reorientation campaign, which aims to embed the “right values, attitudes, habits, and perspectives” in the daily lives of Nigerians.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to reshaping the civic values of Nigerian citizens through the NOA.

Mr Idris outlined the government’s efforts to re-energise and position the agency to foster national unity, inclusivity, and civic responsibility.

“The NOA has undergone significant transformation since my last visit. We have a new Director-General, Lanre Issa-Onilu, who has worked tirelessly to realign the agency with President Bola Tinubu’s post-reform agenda,” he said.

The minister said under Mr Issa-Onilu’s leadership, the agency has embraced new digital tools to connect with Nigeria’s increasingly youthful and tech-savvy population.

One such initiative, according to him, is the Mobiliser app, a platform designed to foster civic awareness and public engagement.

“The NOA is now one of the most technology-compliant agencies in the country,” Mr Idris said, referencing the agency’s use of Artificial Intelligence and other digital innovations.

The minister also lauded NOA’s grassroots-oriented approach to citizen engagement.

“The agency remains a crucial tool for shaping national narratives, promoting unity, and fostering a sense of belonging among Nigeria’s diverse communities,” he said.

Mr Idris expressed optimism that the NOA would continue to play a pivotal role in the government’s broader agenda of moral and cultural reawakening.

While acknowledging that the journey to achieving lasting transformation would be challenging, the minister said, “Nigerians are resilient, and the NOA will demonstrate that resilience in the months and years ahead.

He urged the agency’s staff members to continue refining their vision and doubling their efforts in the pursuit of this lofty ambition.

NOA’s embrace of digital tools and youth engagement

Also speaking, Mr Issa-Onilu, highlighted the agency’s recent technological advancements and its renewed focus on youth engagement.

He noted that Nigeria’s demographic landscape had shifted dramatically over the past three decades, with individuals aged 45 and below now making up 93 per cent of the population.

He said the demographic shift, coupled with the rise of social media and digital communication, prompted the NOA to adopt new strategies for connecting with citizens.

“Today’s media landscape is vastly different from what it was in the early 1990s,” the DG said. “Platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram now dominate the communication space, giving young Nigerians unprecedented access to information and the ability to shape national discourse.”

Mr Issa-Onilu explained that NOA has responded to these changes by embracing digital tools that allow for more direct interaction with citizens.

According to him, the Mobiliser app, which was officially launched in March 2024, is one of the agency’s flagship initiatives and it is available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

He said the app allows users to access information about government policies and programmes, while also providing a platform for citizens to offer feedback.

In addition to the Mobiliser app, the NOA has launched a new artificial intelligence platform called “CLHEEAN,” an acronym for crime, lawlessness, health, education, environment, abuse, and nationalism. CLHEEAN is designed to provide Nigerians with real-time information about civic responsibilities, government initiatives, and national values.

“We believe that by providing this platform for engagement, we are not just informing, but also valuing the input and participation of every Nigerian,” Mr Issa-Onilu said.

The DG said that in addition to its digital initiatives, the NOA had revamped its physical infrastructure, with new television and radio studios now operational.

These studios, according to him, are expected to enhance the agency’s capacity to produce content focused on government policies and national development.

He also said the NOA has also renewed its engagement with local communities, leveraging its nationwide network of offices to reach citizens at the grassroots level.

Mr Issa-Onilu detailed the agency’s efforts to collect data from thousands of local trade and community associations, which will be used to tailor government messages to specific audiences.

“We are soon to commence the deployment of strategic materials on government policies in multiple languages, targeting millions of members of these associations,” he stated.

In a goodwill message, the former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Jerry Gana, while praising the DG for his performance, described the retreat “a very important management exercise.”

He said the agency has transformed since his time at the helm.

Mr Gana noted that the nation’s orientation landscape had become far more dynamic and youth-driven than in earlier years. He urged the agency to focus not on “repositioning” but on preparing its staff to act strategically in an era marked by constant change.

“The space was not as dynamic as this when we were in orientation. It has grown massively, especially in terms of youth engagement. Therefore, your new space is so dynamic, you don’t have a fixed position anymore,” he said.

He further suggested that instead of merely repositioning, the agency should work with national leadership to define a clear direction and equip staff to be effective in their roles.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, Eze Emeka, echoed Mr Gana’s sentiments but added a sense of urgency.

He highlighted the pressing need for the NOA to intensify its efforts, particularly in light of the economic and security challenges facing Nigeria.

“The country needs a lot of sensitisation and orientation right now,” Mr Emeka stated. “The reality is that the government is doing so much, but it’s not being known at the grassroots. National orientation needs to bridge this gap.”

Mr Emeka emphasised that while traditional grassroots campaigns are still necessary, the NOA must also leverage digital platforms to communicate effectively in today’s information landscape.

He called on the agency to modernise its communication strategies to reflect the digital age, while still maintaining feedback loops with the public to inform policy making.

“You must devise a feedback mechanism,” Mr Emeka advised. “When you engage with the public, it’s crucial that you take their responses back to the executive, ensuring that governance is informed by real, on-the-ground insights.”

Tony Iredia, another prominent figure and former Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority, reinforced the importance of grassroots efforts, particularly house-to-house campaigns.

He argued that while television and radio play significant roles, the personal engagement NOA officers provide at the local level cannot be replaced by mass media.

“There’s a large proportion of Nigerians who you can call illiterate—they don’t understand the English we speak on TV or radio. But they understand the local language, and they trust the person they see face to face,” Mr Iredia explained.

He urged the agency to capitalise on this strength, emphasising that face-to-face interaction remains one of the most effective ways to educate and inform the populace.

A former DG of the NOA, Mike Omeri, offered a broader perspective, comparing the agency’s role to similar organisations in other countries.

He highlighted the importance of national orientation for public information, citing examples from the United States and China, where similar institutions play pivotal roles in shaping public understanding and promoting national unity.

“The NOA is not just an agency—it’s an existential necessity for Nigeria. The agency needs to continue stretching its capabilities and supporting its staff in training and development. The challenges we face today require innovative approaches and modern,” he stated.

