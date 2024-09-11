A Nigerian pastor has allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.
The suspect, Elijah Ibeabuchi, was said to have killed his wife, Ogechukwu Okafor, during a fight.
Mr Ibeabuchi hails from Nimo, a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.
Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, a media aide to the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.
Ms Ikeanyionwu said the incident happened on 13 August but was reported to the ministry by the family of the deceased last weekend.
The media aide said the family reported the matter to the ministry following alleged threats from the suspect.
The statement did not indicate the community where the incident happened.
Discovery
Samuel Onuorah, an uncle to the deceased woman, and other family members visited the ministry’s office to seek justice for the victim, according to a video clip uploaded on the commissioner’s Facebook page on Wednesday.
Mr Onuorah told the ministry that the suspect had earlier contacted him and claimed that the victim died after falling from a four-storey building.
Mr Onuorah said the family, however, later discovered that the deceased did not fall from the building but was killed by the husband through a stab her on the neck and chest.
He said the family made the discovery when they visited the morgue where the victim’s body was deposited and observed a mark on her body showing she was stabbed to death.
Mr Onuorah said the suspect allegedly killed the victim when she resisted the husband’s alleged attempt to use their newborn for ritual.
He appealed to the Anambra State Government to come to the aid of the family and get justice for the deceased relative.
Commissioner reacts
Reacting, Mrs Obinabo, the commissioner, called on women groups and human rights activists as well as social media users to support the state government in getting justice for the victim.
She assured that she would notify Nonye Soludo, wife of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, to help in the case.
