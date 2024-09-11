Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has urged the two newly recognised first-class traditional rulers in the state not to use their new position to victimise those who opposed their selection.

Mr Fubara gave the advice on Tuesday in Government House, Port Harcourt, while presenting certificates of recognition and staff of office to two traditional rulers who are from Ikwerre and Obio/Akpor local government areas of the State.

The new traditional rulers are Marcus Woyike – Nye Nwe-Ali Elele Okinali/Elele-Alimini in Ikwerre Local Government Area and Ndamzi Nsirim – Nye Nwe-Eli Rumueme Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The governor urged the traditional rulers to work with all their subjects in their domains to promote peaceful coexistence, harmony, and enduring development.

Mr Fubara’s remark is contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday by the governor’s spokesperson, Nelson Chukwudi.

“What we are doing here is just a fulfilment of what is already existing. The stool of Nye Nwe-Ali Elele has already been gazetted and existing. And the process for selection is already done. What we just did here is official government recognition.

“On that of His Majesty, King Ndamzi Nsirim, fortunately, the stool that you are occupying was also recognised and gazetted by the previous administration. What we are also doing here is that after the process of selection of the new head (king), it is the duty of the government to officially give you a letter of recognition and staff of office.

“So, what we are doing is not a new thing or creating a new stool, but recognising what already exists. (We are only) bringing you into the Council of Traditional Rulers recognised by the government,” the governor said.

Mr Fubara advised the traditional rulers to see their position as an opportunity to contribute their quota to good governance in the state while protecting the interest of their people.

He further told them to forgive those who may have offended them in the past.

“In the process of this selection, you might have had one issue or the other. People might have been against you, but in the end, what is important is that you are there now. Carry everybody along. Have the heart of forgiveness. As a traditional ruler, everybody belongs to you. So, work with them.”

